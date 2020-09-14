Jennifer Lopez and Maluma have your Valentine’s Day weekend plans covered

Save the date! Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are heading to the big screen next year. The pair’s upcoming romantic comedy is scheduled to open in theaters Valentine’s Day weekend 2021. Along with the Feb. 12 release date, Universal also shared a video announcement set to one of the film’s songs Marry Me. The movie features original music by J.Lo and the Colombian singer. Maluma will be making his feature film debut alongside Jennifer and Owen Wilson in the rom-com, which is being touted as a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.

The Hustlers actress portrays musical superstar Kat Valdez who is set to marry hot new music supernova Bastian in a ceremony in front of their fans, which will be streamed across multiple platforms. However, “when Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd,” according to Universal.