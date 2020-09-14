Steve Martin Has A Hilarious Face Mask ‘Hack’ For Fellow Celebrities

Steve Martin has a surefire way to guarantee him and his fellow celebrity friends can still get their recognition in the COVID-19 era.

The comedian went viral over the weekend for his hilarious solution for masked celebrities who still want to be recognized by fans when they go out into the real world. The actor posted a photo of him wearing a mask and some sunglasses along with a DIY sign sitting atop his head that reads, “Steve Martin” with an arrow pointing down at him.

“I always wear a mask when I go outside,” Martin tweeted on Saturday. “But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution.”

I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution. pic.twitter.com/aUW4jHI3dX — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 12, 2020

Not only did fans find this idea hilarious--and brilliant--but a lot of other celebrities seem to agree that this DIY hack is necessary for all of their masked outings.

Ice T responded to Martin’s post by retweeting it and adding, “Ok @SteveMartinToGo has a solution for those of you who feel wearing a mask is losing a bit of yourself...”

Ok… @SteveMartinToGo has a solution for those of you who feel wearing a mask is losing a bit of yourself… https://t.co/oRFPTAICWh — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 12, 2020

Kevin Bacon agreed as well, simply writing, “I’m with [upwards arrow]”

I’m with ⬆️ — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) September 12, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel recalled a famous bit from Martin’s old stand-up routine, tweeting, “the old “arrow-through-the-head” know-how is finally paying dividends!”