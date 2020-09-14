Kylie Jenner’s hoodie cameo helped the brand’s sales skyrocket

Almost anything Kylie Jenner touches or wears is bound to become a sensation - and exactly that happened this week with something the 23-year-old wore. Recently, the mogul posted a six-minute behind the scenes video promoting her Kylie Cosmetics Summer Sailor makeup collection on her YouTube page.

In the first few seconds of the video, Jenner is seen getting out of a car showing her “outfit of the day.” The outfit consisted of a grey hoodie, dark grey sweatpants, fur slippers, and a red purse on Jenner’s shoulder. At a quick glance, the grey hoodie she’s wearing seems like just a regular hoodie when in fact it’s from a streetwear brand called Muse, created by a small artist named, Anthony Muse, according to TMZ.

©Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner in the hoodie from her video.

Muse told TMZ that the hoodie Jenner wore was a one-of-a-kind piece and the ironic thing is that the artist has no idea how the Kylie Cosmetics creator got her hands on it. According to TMZ, Muse says he‘s “never spoken to Kylie or her team or sent her any of his work, so he was stunned when he found out she wore his clothing.”

As a result of the 23-year-old businesswoman wearing one of Muse’s pieces, the artist’s DMs got flooded with people asking how they can get one of his hoodies, so he’s re-releasing the same piece Jenner wore in the video, according to TMZ.