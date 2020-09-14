Kylie Jenner’s hoodie cameo helped the brand’s sales skyrocket

Almost anything Kylie Jenner touches or wears is bound to become a sensation - and exactly that happened this week with something the 23-year-old wore. Recently, the mogul posted a six-minute behind the scenes video promoting her Kylie Cosmetics Summer Sailor makeup collection on her YouTube page.
In the first few seconds of the video, Jenner is seen getting out of a car showing her “outfit of the day.” The outfit consisted of a grey hoodie, dark grey sweatpants, fur slippers, and a red purse on Jenner’s shoulder. At a quick glance, the grey hoodie she’s wearing seems like just a regular hoodie when in fact it’s from a streetwear brand called Muse, created by a small artist named, Anthony Muse, according to TMZ.
Muse told TMZ that the hoodie Jenner wore was a one-of-a-kind piece and the ironic thing is that the artist has no idea how the Kylie Cosmetics creator got her hands on it. According to TMZ, Muse says he‘s “never spoken to Kylie or her team or sent her any of his work, so he was stunned when he found out she wore his clothing.”
As a result of the 23-year-old businesswoman wearing one of Muse’s pieces, the artist’s DMs got flooded with people asking how they can get one of his hoodies, so he’s re-releasing the same piece Jenner wore in the video, according to TMZ.
In addition to getting countless DMs, he said “in the first 24 hours after Kylie posted the video, his brand‘s sales have surpassed any day since the company launched in 2017. Sales increased by 10 fold over a typical day,” he told TMZ.
“Similar to what I think would happen if I won the lottery,” Muse said about how it feels to have Jenner wear something from his brand. “Although it may seem like a small thing for her to just put on a hoodie, her post could be the difference between a smaller artist like myself having to go back to waiting tables and being able to continue to grow and live off of my art,” he told the tabloid news website.
Jenner having such an impact on this brand’s business and sales truly shows how much of an influencer the beauty mogul is!