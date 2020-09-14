Kim and Khloé Kardashian along with Scott Disick filming the season finale of KUWTK in Malibu

A source told People magazine that the trio only filmed at the beach for a few minutes due to the smoke from the California wildfires. For the occasion, Kim opted for a cream-colored set that consisted of a long-sleeved crop top with an open back and a matching long skirt that hugged the reality star’s curves. The 39-year-old wore her long brown tresses down. Khloé went for a more casual look, wearing a green and white tie-dyed hoodie, and a pair of mom jeans. Her bob length hair was styled down, and she topped off her look with sunglasses. Disick wore an all-black ensemble with a black hoodie, matching black shorts, and black sunglasses.

“Kim and Khloé are happy to be filming for now. They all had some conflicts before they decided to ultimately stop production of KUWTK, but everyone seems okay with the decision now,” an insider close to the family told People magazine.

“They will all continue to film the last season, including Rob. They want to make the season memorable for their fans,” the insider also said.

According to the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner , the family all handled the news of the show ending differently.

During an appearance on “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” Jenner revealed, “We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying, Khloé is the one who is taking it the hardest. She‘s been so sweet and emotional about it. But there is so much more life yet to live and we’re going to have the best time doing what we do,” Jenner told Seacrest. Seacrest co-created and executive produced the series.

We might be feeling the same way Khloé is after hearing the news about the show coming to an end. For now, we’ll have to just binge watch reruns and get ready for the new episodes airing this Thursday, September 17 on E!.