Jennifer Lopez celebrates special star-studded first anniversary

Jennifer Lopez commemorated a meaningful date this weekend. The 51-year-old entertainer celebrated the first anniversary of Hustlers , a film with a very special place in her heart, on Sunday, September 13. “Celebrating ONE YEAR of @hustlersmovie!!!” she wrote alongside a trailer for the now-hit movie. JLo was sure to tag her starry cast and crew, which includes: Cardi B , Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart and Lizzo, among others. We can’t believe it’s been a whole year since the buzzworthy blockbuster was released!

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez played Ramona Vega in ‘Hustlers’

JLo’s comment section immediately filled with well wishes from fans and celebrity friends alike. Many dubbed Hustlers the “best movie ever” and Jennifer’s portrayal of veteran stripper Ramona Vega “iconic.” After all, the role catapulted Jenny into the 2019 awards conversation, earning her “Best Supporting Actress” noms in many ceremonies, including the SAG Awards and the L.A. Film Critics Association Awards (which she took home).

You may recall that fans were shocked when Jennifer and Hustlers was snubbed at the 2020 Oscars. The On the Floor singer spoke candidly with Oprah about the headline-making moment, saying she was “sad” upon learning the news. “I was sad… I was a little sad because there was a lot of build up to it,” she said. “I got so many good notices, like more than ever in my career, and there was a lot of like, ‘She’s gonna get nominated for an Oscar.’ I’m reading all the articles and I’m like ‘Oh my God, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t, and I was like, ‘Ouch!’ It was a little bit of a letdown.”