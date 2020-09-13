Chris Hemsworth crashes live weather forecast and the anchors freak out

Thor brought the thunder to a live weather forecast this weekend. Chris Hemsworth gave the Weekend Today team and viewers the surprise of lifetime as he popped onto the Friday, September 11 broadcast. The Australian show’s Lauren Phillips was reporting from a field in Scone, Australia when Chris “happened” to cross behind her. What the 37-year-old Marvel star did next made everyone’s day!

Scroll to watch the video!

©@TheTodayShow

Lauren was saying she’s “yet to find a horse” in what’s considered the horse capital of Australia when Chris sauntered on by. “I heard you are looking for some horses,” he quipped, taking the mic from her. “There’s a bunch down here actually.”

While Lauren was in on the surprise, her co-workers were not. Weekend Today hosts Rebecca Maddern and Richard Wilkins looked positively shocked back in the studio. “I often get teased about not having the best presenting skills or pronunciation, want to help me out?” Lauren asked on the field. “Yeah, let’s mispronounce all of this,” Chris agreed. And before we knew it, he began to read the weather report!

We get some help with weekend weather from the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth! #9Today pic.twitter.com/YsfCxADIiD — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) September 11, 2020

Chris was in the area visiting folks who do “amazing conservation work” and are “protecting Australia’s eco-systems.” In the end, Chris and Lauren then hilariously rode off camera like horses. After the A-lister spent a solid four minutes on air, Rebecca was left pretty speechless saying: “Oh my goodness... Wow.” Watch the full video to see for yourself!