Shakira’s son Sasha loves her impressive new skateboarding video for THIS reason

Shakira doesn’t just try everything - she nails everything! The 43-year-old superstar’s latest Instagram post has us wondering if there’s anything she can’t do. “I love skating at sunset,” Shak wrote alongside an impressive video of her boarding down an open road. She added in parentheses: “and Sasha loves this song!” The tune she’s referring to isn’t one of her own jams, but the Imanbek Remix of Roses by SAINt JHN. Yes, her and Gerard Piqué ’s five-year-old son Sasha Piqué Mebarak loves what many people are calling “the song of the summer.”

©@shakira Shakira inspired us to ‘try everything’ with her latest hobby

Shakira dons an a sporty all-black ensemble for the activity: a tank, skirt and, of course, safety pads! The Waka Waka singer opted for Nike sneaks and let her famous tresses flow down as she rolled by. Her skateboard of choice? A fishtail board!

Fans and celebrity friends alike were blown away by Shakira’s skills. Colombian TV presenter Laura Acuna put it best with her simple comment: “Wowww.” Will.i.am took it up a notch by writing: “wow… wow… WOW!!!” with fire emojis. Singer Farina had a great quip, too: “You speak like 6 languages, you surf and now this? That‘s my Queen.”