Jennifer Garner recreates iconic roles with her dog and it’s everything

Jennifer Garner ’s dog is “like, totally obsessed” with her. The 48-year-old actress, whose Instagram feed is a smile-inducing haven, shared an adorable video of her pup Birdie on Friday, September 11. On what was a tough day for many Americans, the star provided some positivity (er pawsitivity) by dressing her golden retriever up as some of her favorite television and movie roles. “What id’ wear if I were in…” she wrote over a video of her pup laying on the ground. She then cut to a montage of the cutie recreating movie costumes - wigs and all!

Scroll to watch the funny video!

©@jennifer.garner Jennifer Garner’s dog Birdie

Set to the tune of Curtis Waters’ song Stunnin’, Jennifer enlisted Birdie for the viral challenge. She dressed the goldie in looks from Alias, The Tribes of Palos Verdes, Dallas Buyers Club, 13 Going on 30 and Ghost of Girlfriends Past. It’s a brief and happy watch!

Celebrity friends and fans alike read our minds when they commented on the dog’s cooperative behavior. “Your dog is, like, the best behaved dog I’ve ever seen,” Kimberly Williams Paisley wrote. Jennifer agreed, replying: “She is, actually, a very very good girl.”

“I love you. Seriously. So good,” Selma Blair added. Meanwhile, Tabitha Brown got down to business and asked if she could get a playdate with her dog Blacky.