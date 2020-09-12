‘Girlfriends’ hits Netflix to celebrate its 20th anniversary Where is the cast now?

Girlfriends is one of the best-loved and accredited Black sitcoms in history. It aired its first episode September 11th, 2000. To celebrate its 20th year anniversary Netflix has made all 8 Seasons of the show available on its platform. With an impressive 172 episodes, there‘s enough content to soothe all of your binging pleasures. The show’s star, Tracee Ellis Ross shared a picture of the “girlfriends” to celebrate the shows deal with Netflix on Instagram. The snap is from the episode where the girl’s campaign for the democratic nominee and presidential hopeful John Kerry in 2004. She captioned the photo, “The Girlfriends back in the day getting their civic engagement on…. supporting Kerry for President in super low rise jeans with little muffin tops because the 2000s — you know, simpler times. Who’s ready for Girlfriends on @netflix? Start streaming at midnight!” (**raises hand**)”



Except for the obvious 2000’s style, it‘s safe to say Ross has aged like a fine wine. So what is the cast up to 20 years later?



Tracee Ellis Ross