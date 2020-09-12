Mariah Carey will perform ‘Save the Day’ for the first time at the 2020 US Open Final

Global superstar and best-selling female artist Mariah Carey will be premiering her new hit song “Save the Day” at the US Open. Carey’s performance will kick off ESPN’s coverage of the 2020 US Open Women’s Singles Championship on Saturday, September 12. The women competing in the finals are Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Osaka. Azarenka beat Serena Williams Thursday thwarting her quest for a 24th grand slam final. The coverage of the women‘s singles finals will begin at 1 p.m PST/4 p.m. EST.



©Getty Images

Carey‘s video performance was shot days before the start of the 2020 US Open on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King national tennis center. This was a first for the US Open and the spectacular production features Carey performing her song live for the first time with footage of the most notable names in women’s tennis history. According to a press release, “The song sends a message that inspires hope, resilience, and most importantly, people coming together for the collective good.” Patrick Galbraith, USTA Chairman of the Board and President said “Mariah Carey is a megastar, and we are honored to showcase her new song to the world. He continued, “Her song captures the spirit of this moment in time, and through the US Open’s global reach, we can bring this message to our millions of fans worldwide.” Carey shared a sneak peek of the video and announced that she would be performing the song at the US Opens on Twitter. Carey tweeted, “Watch SAVE THE DAY tomorrow at the Women’s Finals event of the @usopen! Honored to celebrate these amazing women and gamechangers.”

Watch SAVE THE DAY tomorrow at the Women's Finals event of the @usopen! Honored to celebrate these amazing women and gamechangers 🎾❤️ pic.twitter.com/xH9YnCpnNP — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 11, 2020

On September 10th Carey shared a video to Twitter rehearsing “Save the day” in her car alongside her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The video showcased her impressive range and talent and Carey hit her famous whistle tone which is the highest register of the human voice. She captioned the video, “These days, even a car ride is uncommon but we made the most of it! #SaveTheDay”