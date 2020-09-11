Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott experienced love at first sight

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have an unbreakable bond in their relationship, as they confess they both experienced love at first sight, and have spent the ongoing coronavirus pandemic isolating together. The 42-year-old star of the Property Brothers confessed during a recent interview that they were almost destined to fall in love, “we talked almost every day after we met,” adding that when they started dating, “all the things lined up.”

The TV star also admitted that Zooey was what he “had been looking for in a person for years and years and years,” as it was the same way for the 40-year-old actress. Scott talked about quarantining with her soulmate during the lockdown, sharing that he “struck gold because quarantining with Zooey, she is this incredible chef,” complimenting her for “the most fantastic meals everyday.”

The loving couple seem to be having lots of fun while staying safe, isolated, playing board games and “we even did a virtual escape room the other night, which was a lot of fun.” Zooey celebrated Jonathan’s birthday, surprising him and his twin brother with a virtual Game of Thrones murder mystery party through Zoom.

The star of ‘New Girl’ has been quite open about her relationship on social media, also describing her bond with Jonathan on one of her Instagram posts “I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together. Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you.”