Halle Berry ‘heartbreak’ as the only Black woman making Oscars history

Halle Berry revealed her professional career got harder after becoming the first African American woman to win the best actress Oscar in 2002 for her role in “Monster’s Ball.” The actress says she remained disappointed during the following years of the historic moment, confessing that she thinks “it’s largely because there was no place for someone like me.”

The 54-year-old star had one of the most emotional acceptance speeches during the ceremony and she described it at that time as “a bigger moment,” than her, thinking the Academy Award win would open doors for “every nameless, faceless woman of color.”

The disappointment that the actress endured afterwards became clearer as she didn’t have the support of Hollywood in the years to come, also referring to the box office flop after her performance in ‘Catwoman.’ Berry revealed she thought “all these great scripts are going to come my way, these great directors are going to be banging on my door,” however it got harder and she had to struggle for her place in the industry.

The Hollywood star also says this moment is one of her “biggest heartbreaks,” mainly because she continues to be the only one, “I thought there were women that rightfully, arguably, could have, should have. I hoped they would have, but why it hasn‘t gone that way, I don’t have the answer,” taking the time to talk about the Oscar worthy performances of Cynthia Erivo in ‘Harriet’ and Ruth Negga in ‘Loving.’

However Halle Berry is not giving up now that she’s embarking in a new journey where she gets to have a voice and is completely in charge, “being the director, I have a part in the totality of every department.”