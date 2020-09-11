2020 was a year of celeb babies! Meet some of the famous newborns

2020 has had its fair share of ups and downs, to say the least. When it came to celebrity news this year, we saw a lot of breakups, divorces, engagements, and births... and all of the little newborns that came into the world was one of the highlights of the year! Here are some of the celebrity babies born so far in 2020.

One of the most recent births in the celeb world is Hilaria and Alec Baldwin ’s baby boy. The couple took to Instagram to welcome their little bundle of joy this past Wednesday morning. This is the fifth child together for Hilaria and Alec. The Baldwins have yet picked out a name for their baby.

Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn welcomed their daughter, Lyra Antarctica earlier this month into their lives. Sheeran posted a sweet message on Instagram confirming the birth of his daughter, “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter... We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back.”