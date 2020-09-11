2020 was a year of celeb babies! Meet some of the famous newborns

2020 has had its fair share of ups and downs, to say the least. When it came to celebrity news this year, we saw a lot of breakups, divorces, engagements, and births... and all of the little newborns that came into the world was one of the highlights of the year! Here are some of the celebrity babies born so far in 2020.
One of the most recent births in the celeb world is Hilaria and Alec Baldwin ’s baby boy. The couple took to Instagram to welcome their little bundle of joy this past Wednesday morning. This is the fifth child together for Hilaria and Alec. The Baldwins have yet picked out a name for their baby.
Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn welcomed their daughter, Lyra Antarctica earlier this month into their lives. Sheeran posted a sweet message on Instagram confirming the birth of his daughter, “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter... We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back.”
Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x
“Cheetah Girls” actress, Sabrina Bryan, and husband, Jordan Lundberg said hello to their newborn daughter, named Comillia Monroe Lundberg last month. This is the first child for both Bryan and Lundberg.
I still can’t believe she’s ours!! Feeling so blessed! We brought our baby girl home to our new house a week ago and everyday we fall more and more in love with this little one! Head to my stories to see @people first look at Monroe’s newborn pics!! They are too cute to handle!!! 📷 @photos2bdesired #camilliamonroe #mommylife #parents #adventuresofbabylundberg #doesthisbabymakeuslooklikeparents #onceuponalundberg #babymakesthree
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were overjoyed with the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove last month. The couple shared the news on Instagram in a post combined with UNICEF. This is the first child for Perry and second for Bloom, who has a son, Flynn with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
In more good news, “Glee” actress, Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich gave birth to their son, Ever Leo in late August. A few days after the birth of her son, Michele posted a sweet photo and caption on Instagram that read, “ForEver grateful for this true blessing💙.” Ever Leo is the first child for both Michele and Reich.
“Grey’s Anatomy” star, Camilla Luddington and husband, Matt Alan gave birth to their second child, a baby boy named Lucas in late August. Luddington and Alan also have a three-year-old daughter named Hayden together.
After what felt like a year long third trimester... it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion 🦁 (shoutout to Leo’s!). *link in bio to see more pics and read my interview with @people discussing being pregnant/giving birth during a pandemic or pick up the magazine out tmw! ❤️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Former “American Idol” singer, Colton Dixon and his wife, Annie gave birth to twin girls in August. “Everyone meet Ava Dior and Athens Elizabeth Dixon 😍😍😍,” the singer posted alongside black and white photos of the little girls’ feet.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lyla in early August. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Pratt wrote on Instagram.
We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner gave birth to a little girl named, Willa in July. This is the first child for both Jonas and Turner. The birth of their daughter came after just one year of the couple being married. The couple has yet officially announced the birth.
“Total Bellas” star, Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan were expecting the same time as Bella’s twin sister, Nikki was expecting. Bella gave birth to a boy in early August. This is the second child for both Bella and Bryan.
The other “Total Bellas” star, Nikki Bella and fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev welcomed a little boy into the world one day before her sister, Brie did in late July. This is the couple’s first child together.
“This Is Us” actor, Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel Reichard welcomed a baby boy into the world in late July. Sullivan captioned his Instagram post of his wife’s birth, “Witnessing @therealrachelsullivan bring our first son into this world, after 20 hours of labor, was one of the great honors of my life…”
Ciara and Russell Wilson gave birth to the couple’s second child, a little boy named Win Harrison in late July.
“7th Heaven” actress, Beverly Mitchell and Michael Cameron happily welcomed a daughter named Mayzel Josephine into the world back in July. “She has captured our hearts and we couldn’t love her more!” Mitchell said on Instagram about her newborn.
#tbt to the moment we met our sweet @littlemissmayzie and our hearts multiplied yet again. So hard to remember a world without her! She brings us all so much joy and love! #familyof5 #partyof5 #momlife #family #firstphoto Thank you @davidghozlandmd for taking such good care of us!
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita officially became dads in early July when they welcomed their first child together, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.