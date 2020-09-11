Kris Jenner struggles to process the end of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Kris Jenner has confessed she is still struggling to deal with the end of the popular reality show that catapulted the Kardashians to global fame, now that viewers and fans of the family will no longer be able to keep up with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, as well as Kylie, Kendall and the rest of the famous members of the family that started their career on the entertainment business after the success of the cultural phenomenon.

The 64-year-old momager appeared on the latest episode of ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest’ and revealed this was an extremely emotional decision, “you’re going to make me cry all over again” she told Seacrest, who was one of the initial producers of the show and it’s many spin-offs, including ‘Kourtney and Kim take New York’ and ‘Khloe and Lamar.’

Kris added that she was still processing the decision, and added that it was “the right time,” for the ending of the franchise, explaining that the family wanted to slow down, “take a minute and breathe,” as well as figure out their next professional steps.

Fans of the show took to social media to express their sadness, while others agreed with the joint statement released earlier this week, instantly turning it into a trending topic across Twitter and Instagram.

The Kardashian Matriarch also revealed Khloe took it the hardest, and “hasn’t stopped crying” since the announcement was made, she then took a moment to say how grateful she was about the emotional journey that lasted 14 years during the 20 seasons of the show, “we‘ve had such an amazing run and we’re so grateful for every single moment and everyone we work with.“