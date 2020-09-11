Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner adorably dance while on the couch together in a TikTok video

Joe Jonas seems to be enjoying the relaxation of fatherhood! As most of us know, back in July, the Jonas Brothers member and his wife, “Games of Thrones” actress, Sophie Turner welcomed a beautiful little baby girl into the world named, Willa, according to TMZ.

It seems the couple and their little bundle of joy have been enjoying life at home relaxing and caring for their newborn. If you remember, back in August, the world saw Jonas bleach his hair blonde. That was probably the most daring thing the 31-year-old has done in a while, especially now that he’s in father-mode.

In addition to bleaching his hair, the singer has also been spending his time on TikTok. On Thursday, the singer posted an adorable TikTok video of him on the couch with 24-year-old Turner. The video shows Jonas and his actress wife bopping their heads to the song, “Pegao” by Omega, a popular song on TikTok. Jonas, still sporting his bleached-blonde hair, and a makeup-free Turner looked casual and cozy snuggled up together on the couch.

The couple has certainly been keeping things quiet since the birth of their daughter and it seems between their newborn and the pandemic, the couple hasn’t been out and about much until this month. Last weekend, the couple was spotted going on a stroll outside in Los Angeles, despite the extremely hot temperatures.

The singer and actress both wore black masks and sunglasses on their faces. Turner looked casual in a cropped striped t-shirt, a pair of wide-legged white pants, and sneakers. Her blonde wavy hair was styled down. Jonas’s outfit was a bit weather confused as he wore an all-black ensemble which consisted of a Lacoste hoodie, black shorts, and black Nike sneakers.