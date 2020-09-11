Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram to tell fans about her working at her Midtown Manhattan shoe store

Sarah Jessica Parker is quite the saleswoman! The actress spent most of the summer at her Hamptons home with her husband, Matthew Broderick , and their three children, 17-year-old James and 11-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, according to the Daily Mail. Now it seems the “Sex and the City” star is back to business in New York City.

Late last month, the 55-year-old was seen strolling around lower Manhattan before heading into her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe boutique in the South Street Seaport district, according to the Daily Mail. Parker was seen helping customers pick out and try on shoes. She was dressed casually for the occasion in a white floral dress with a dark grey cardigan, beads around her neck, and a cheetah print face mask.

More recently, on Thursday Parker was once again in businesswoman mode at her shoe store in Midtown Manhattan. The “Failure to Launch” actress sported a fifty shades of grey outfit. She was spotted in a dark grey long-sleeved shirt paired with a light grey skirt with a small ruffle detail. Parker accessorized her outfit with charcoal grey heels that said “hello” in white writing on the toe, a black squared crossbody bag with a hot pink strap, her signature blonde hair was styled in loose waves down, and she protected her face with a black mask.

©GrosbyGroup

Once again Parker was seen strolling around her store, carrying piles of shoes - probably helping to organize the shelves or getting sizes for customers. Once it was time to leave, Parker threw a dark backpack on her back and carried multiple large shopping bags out of the store. The 55-year-old politely waved to the cameras and even posed with a peace sign.