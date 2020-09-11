Kate Winslet regrets working with these two directors

Kate Winslet has a new movie called Ammonite premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. In a free and candid conversation with Vanity Fair Winslet opened up about her experiences as an actress, getting into character, and some awful things she’s seen on set.

The Titanic actress is now 44 years old and is tired of losing her voice and agency on set. She even named dropped the filmmakers she regrets working with. She talks about regrets in new interview. While the culture of the world is slowly changing, Winslet is ready for Hollywood to change with it.

In her new movie, Francis Lee’s Ammonite, Winslet plays the real-life paleontologist. The film has a love story at the center of the film between Winslet and a grief-stricken young married woman played by Saoirse Ronan.

Since the world is still recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic, many aspects of Hollywood have come to a halt. The films that have already been made are screened virtually without a red carpet and all the hoopla- and Winslet prefers it that way. “It’s always really pained me, the money that gets wasted on colossal, great big junkets: flying journalists, actors, glam squads all over the world. Why the hell is any of that important?” she explained. And while it might be easier not having to fit in the expensive gowns, Winslet is concerned about the planet.

“I’ve said to the people who help me with press, ‘If any of the bans are lifted anytime soon, and the requests come in for me to fly places, can you apologize and say I won’t be doing that because it’s a waste of air travel?’ It’s appalling—putting ourselves into the sky left, right, and center. There’s only so much a person can stomach before your morals come into play. We’re still able to do all the things that need to get done without pumping biofuels into a beautiful, beautiful fading world.”

Winslet is proud of her extensive resume but admitted it’s easy to “lose one’s voice along the way and to lose sight of the responsibility that comes with that.” Winslet is ready to take control of her voice and that responsibility by ‘doing better.’ “Because life is fucking short and I’d like to do my best when it comes to setting a decent example to younger women. We’re handing them a pretty fucked up world, so I’d like to do my bit in having some proper integrity” she said.

Then, Winslet called out two filmmakers by name and expressed her deep regret working for them. “It’s like, what the fuck was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski? It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s fucking disgraceful. And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be fucking truthful about all of it?” Polanski is a Polish-French director that has been a fugitive from the U.S. criminal justice system since he fled the country while awaiting sentencing on five criminal charges, including rape. Allen’s long-buried sexual assault allegations have resurfaced over the years including by his daughter Dylan Farrow who accused him of sexually molesting her when she was 7.