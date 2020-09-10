Lily Allen and David Harbour celebrate their wedding in true Las Vegas style

Lily Allen and David Harbour celebrated their wedding in the most romantic way possible while staying on brand with their personalities, sharing some emotional photos of the special day on their social media accounts during and after the ceremony, the couple was joined by Lily’s children Ethel and Marnie, and Brendan Paul, the Elvis Presley impersonator that officiated the wedding.

The husband and wife tied the knot at the famous Graceland Wedding Chapel on Monday, shortly after getting their marriage license on Sunday at the Clark County Clerk’s Office in Las Vegas. Lily and David seemed extremely happy, smiling at each other, with Lily wearing a beautiful cream double-breasted Dior gown with a bridal veil, and David a dark suit with a black tie.

The blissful day seemed like a scene out of a rom-com, as the beautiful couple posed outside of the wedding chapel, with David carrying Lily in his arms and Elvis standing on their side, celebrating afterwards by going to In-N-Out, eating burgers and fries.

David described the moment in one of his Instagram photos with a lovely and funny message that said, “In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony,” and added “refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

Fans of the couple were thrilled after seeing the behind-the-scenes of the special day, commenting on the sweet photos and writing some viral tweets that described the moment as “one of the most 2020 things to ever happen,” in reference to the unique ceremony and reception.