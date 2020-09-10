Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continue their fight for NY Mets ownership

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continue to fight for their dreams to take control of the New York Mets, “it ain’t over until it is over,” Lopez said as the couple refuses to surrender in their way to purchase the baseball team, adding “We are New Yorkers and we are not going to give up. We feel we have the best bid for the sport, the team and the city.”

Jennifer has expressed her desire to make history as the first female owner and Latina of a baseball team, not only for her, but also as a way to show diversity and representation in an industry mainly dominated for men. J-Lo and Alex are competing against Steve Cohen, another buyer, and one of Wall Street’s best traders of all time. Cohen reportedly made a $2.6 billion bid, while Lopez and Rodriguez are making a similar offer.

The Wilpons, current owners of the team, are focused on selling before the end of the year for tax reasons, additionally the buyer has to be accepted by a subcommittee. As Cohen is in first place intending to purchase the NY Mets, his offer could be rejected if he doesn’t get the necessary 23 out of 30 owner votes to gain control, this could potentially happen now that it’s known that his company is tied up in sexual discrimination allegations.

The voting is expected to take place before November, and we hope the power couple are able to achieve their dreams, with Rodriguez being involved in Baseball and Lopez in branding and entertainment.