Mariah Carey makes fun of her diva reputation

Mariah Carey has an undeniable reputation amongst the rest of pop superstars, the legendary hitmaker is used to spark controversy, from her talked about feud with Nicki Minaj on American Idol, the iconic phrase “I don’t know her” referring to Jennifer Lopez in multiple interviews, and even one of her most famous songs ‘Obsessed’ where she shades Eminem.

Despite her diva attitude, the talented star remains unbothered by her reputation and even jokes about it on her social media accounts, this time the singer-songwriter posted a photo on Twitter having her hair styled, as she simultaneously tousles her nine-year-old daughter’s hair. Fans of the singer commented “wow, she’s the next diva,” while others added side by side comparison photos of Monroe and Mariah in her early years, writing “she really is a mini Mariah.”

Mariah captioned the photo “And you thought I was a diva?,” surprising her fans once again with the resemblance the beautiful mother-daughter duo possess. The photo seems to be a behind-the-scenes of one of their recent Tik Tok videos, where they encourage the viewers to vote in the upcoming elections.

The worldwide star is constantly sharing her daily life on Instagram and Twitter, interacting with her followers and gracing her fans with funny videos, even performing in her latest one, wearing a shirt with the word ‘Vote,’ while Monroe wore another one that stated ‘Your Vote Matters,’ as they danced to her latest single ‘Save The Day’ from the new album The Rarities.