MJ Acosta-Ruiz is the first and only Afro-Latina representing the culture on the NFL Network

Marjorie Acosta, better known as MJ Acosta-Ruiz, is making sure that the Latinx community is well represented in The National Football League. The Dominican-American sports reporter and host of NFL Total Access is not just a pretty face filling a spot on tv; she is a smart and passionate woman breaking molds, fighting misconceptions, and making a living out of what she loves the most.

For Acosta-Ruiz, sports are not only a physical activity; this is what connects her to one of the persons she loves the most -- her father. “Sports have always been part of my life, my dad played at the pro level in the Dominican Republic, when he was in college, so he always passed down sort of that level of force,” she said in an exclusive interview for HOLA!

While revisiting her upbringing, the tv host remembered how she went from loving the Dominican Republic’s most popular sport to becoming an American football connoisseur. “Baseball is paramount for us [Dominicans]. I grew up in Washington Heights, so we were huge Yankee fans,” she revealed. “It wasn’t until we moved to Miami when I really got into American football, and it was sort of love at first sight with the sport.”

Acosta-Ruiz knew she had what it takes to be part of the competitive world of football. Determined to work her way up, she started dancing for a team. “I cheered for the University of Miami; I was on the dance team. So I was at every football game, and it just started to grow from there, and then I cheered in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins, while I was already a sports reporter,” she told HOLA! “So I always knew that was going to be part of my life, I just didn‘t realize how until I got older. It led me to journalism. Both of those loves and over a decade later, here we are.”

Although everything was meant to be for MJ Acosta-Ruiz, becoming an NFL cheerleader and an NFL Total Access host came with a price. “There’s nothing easy about this career path in any way,” she said. “You give up a lot; you give up your family, you give up your hometown, you give up a lot of your freedom because you have to dedicate so much of your free time to this job.”