The reason Jessica Alba’s daughter Honor made her cry

Jessica Alba ’s daughter Honor Warren is growing up fast. The mom of three was overcome with emotion when she realized her firstborn is now taller than her. “The moment you realize your number 1 baby is taller than you 😩😩😩,” Jessica captioned a photo of herself crying, while 12-year-old Honor hugged her. The actress’ famous pals could relate to her sentimental feelings in the comments section. “That happened to me a long time ago 😍,” Monique Lhuillier commented. Fellow Hollywood mom Rosario Dawson wrote, “My not so baby grrrl is taller than me too... sigh... the nerve!”

The Into the Blue actress, 39, shares Honor with her husband Cash Warren. Jessica and the film producer are also parents to nine-year-old daughter Haven and two-year-old son Hayes. Cash praised his wife’s parenting skills earlier this summer in Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott’s Reveal Magazine. “I love how much she pushes them [their kids]. Jessica is a loving disciplinarian. She’s direct and has no problem putting them in their place. We have a nice good-cop, bad-cop routine. Then, when she’s being the nice one, I’ll step up,” he shared.