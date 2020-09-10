Alec Baldwin Stamps His Forearm With His Newborn Son’s Footprint

Alec Baldwin became a father for the sixth time on Tuesday night--and it’s clear the actor couldn’t be happier.
His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday morning, showing off an adorable photo of the happy couple staring lovingly at the newest addition to their family.
“We had a baby last night,” the podcast host wrote. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier Stay tuned for a name.”
While the Baldwin family still hasn’t let the world know what the name of their new baby is, Alec has another way of showing off his love for the new bundle of joy. Hilaria posted to instagram once again on Wednesday night.
This time, the 36-year-old uploaded a photo of her husband looking happier than ever, clearly still in the hospital following the birth of their baby boy. In the picture, Alec holds up his forearm in order to show off some new ink he’s acquired, with his newborn’s footprint stamped onto his skin.
The new ink clearly isn’t permanent, but a lot of fans in the comments were urging Baldwin to get this adorable little footprint tattooed onto him forever. The only problem? This is Alec’s sixth kid, so he would have to find some way to fit a couple more feet onto his arm--which might take up a little too much space.
Together, the couple shares 7-year-old Carmen, 5-year-old Rafael, 3-year-old Leonardo, and 2-year-old Romeo. Alec is also a father to 24-year-old Ireland, who he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.
Alec and Hilaria met in New York in 2011 and clicked instantly despite their 26-year age difference. The couple got married a year and a half later on June 29, 2012 at the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City.
Although the couple has a huge family, they’ve still faced their own set of troubles getting to where they are now. Hilaria announced that she was pregnant back in April, which came almost five months after she revealed that she and her husband lost their daughter at four months, and a year after another miscarriage in April 2019.
When speaking about her pregnancy with People magazine, the mother of revealed that she knew she was pregnant even before getting confirmation from a pregnancy test.
“I knew before I could take a test that I was pregnant,” she revealed. “I‘ve done this so many times that I really know that feeling. Even though I knew it would be early, I started taking a test every other day to kind of give myself a sense of how far along I would be. And right when I thought it would turn positive, it did!”