Alec Baldwin Stamps His Forearm With His Newborn Son’s Footprint

Alec Baldwin became a father for the sixth time on Tuesday night--and it’s clear the actor couldn’t be happier.

His wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday morning, showing off an adorable photo of the happy couple staring lovingly at the newest addition to their family.

“We had a baby last night,” the podcast host wrote. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier Stay tuned for a name.”

While the Baldwin family still hasn’t let the world know what the name of their new baby is, Alec has another way of showing off his love for the new bundle of joy. Hilaria posted to instagram once again on Wednesday night.

This time, the 36-year-old uploaded a photo of her husband looking happier than ever, clearly still in the hospital following the birth of their baby boy. In the picture, Alec holds up his forearm in order to show off some new ink he’s acquired, with his newborn’s footprint stamped onto his skin.

The new ink clearly isn’t permanent, but a lot of fans in the comments were urging Baldwin to get this adorable little footprint tattooed onto him forever. The only problem? This is Alec’s sixth kid, so he would have to find some way to fit a couple more feet onto his arm--which might take up a little too much space.