Britney Spears was spotted on a rare outing wearing her infamous khaki shorts

©GettyImages

Fans have been worried about the 38-year-old having no control of her life. According to People magazine, the singer was first placed under a conservatorship back in 2008 after several public mental breakdowns. This conservatorship means that her father, James Spears controls almost everything she touches - her money, her health, and her daily routine, according to Cosmopolitan magazine. With the hashtag movement, Spears’ fans are “petitioning the government and rallying support to #FreeBritney as her next court date approaches,” according to the magazine.

Celeb friend of Spears, Paris Hilton came forward in a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy with Andy Cohen, revealing her feelings about the singer’s situation. “I saw her this summer. We’ve had dinners, I saw her in Malibu,” Hilton shared. ”I just love her so much, I feel like if you are an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled, the 39-year-old former reality star said.

“I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me. After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon, and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don’t think that’s fair,” Hilton also said in the interview.