Britney Spears was spotted on a rare outing wearing her infamous khaki shorts

Singer, Britney Spears was seen on a rare public outing on Wednesday in Calabasas. The “Toxic” singer was on a coffee run at a local Starbucks.
The 38-year-old was wearing a loose grey t-shirt, her infamous khaki shorts she often wears in her Instagram posts, Birkenstock sandals, her hair was styled in a messy ponytail, and she protected her face with blue sunglasses and a white face mask. She was seen carrying a pink drink in her hand while a man assisted her into the passenger side of a car.
Spears has been a topic of conversation lately with fans growing concerned for the pop star. There’s been an ongoing hashtag, #FreeBritney which is a “fan-led effort to uncover the truth about Britney Spears‘ conservatorship,” according to Billboard. It’s a bit confusing to understand and unpack all of this news about the pop icon.
Fans have been worried about the 38-year-old having no control of her life. According to People magazine, the singer was first placed under a conservatorship back in 2008 after several public mental breakdowns. This conservatorship means that her father, James Spears controls almost everything she touches - her money, her health, and her daily routine, according to Cosmopolitan magazine. With the hashtag movement, Spears’ fans are “petitioning the government and rallying support to #FreeBritney as her next court date approaches,” according to the magazine.
Celeb friend of Spears, Paris Hilton came forward in a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy with Andy Cohen, revealing her feelings about the singer’s situation. “I saw her this summer. We’ve had dinners, I saw her in Malibu,” Hilton shared. ”I just love her so much, I feel like if you are an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled, the 39-year-old former reality star said.
“I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me. After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon, and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don’t think that’s fair,” Hilton also said in the interview.
Since Spears was placed under the conservatorship, the courts have ruled that she’s “not capable of making decisions about her finances and health care.” A hearing that was supposed to take place this past May was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to People magazine.