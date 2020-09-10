Maluma’s Hit “Hawái” Nabs The Number One Spot On Hot Latin Songs Chart

Maluma just secured his second Number 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. As his song “Hawái” jumps from Number 2 to the top spot, this marks the singer’s first Number 1 as a lead act.

His last--and first--appearance on the Hot Latin Songs chart happened via his role on Shakira’s track, “Chantaje,” which reigned supreme with an 11-week run back in 2016. His first solo Number 1 makes him the second artist to top the chart without an accompanied act in 2020.

“Hawái” was produced by Medellín duo The Rude Boyz, who also produced Maluma’s fifth studio album, Papi Juancho. The album debuted at Number 2 on the Top Latin Albums chart.

The Hot Latin Songs chart blends airplay, digital sales and streaming data to determine who reaches the Number 1 spot, with “Hawái” soaring to the top mainly due to the strength of Maluma’s streaming numbers. The song earned 9.4 million U.S. clicks in the week ending September 3, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data; which comes four days following his performance of the song at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

This surge in streams for the song places Maluma at Number 40 on the overall Streaming Songs chart, which is his highest debut there with an all-Spanish track.

On the Latin Streaming Songs chart, “Hawai” has just secured a second week at Number 1. With this accomplishment, Maluma joins the only other act to top Hot Latin Songs in 2020 without an accompanied act: Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican native achieved the feat with his track, “Si Veo a Tu Mamá,” which reigned supreme on the chart back in March 14. Before that, Bad Bunny’s “Vete” ruled the charts for four consecutive weeks starting at the tail end of 2019 through the beginning of the year.

Maluma posted about the major accomplishment onto his Instagram page on Wednesday, celebrating his most recent accolade.

“#Hawái se consolida como la canción #1 en el chart Latino más importante de @Billboard,” the star wrote. “Según el publico es la canción latina mas importante del momento. GRACIAS MI GENTE, GRACIAS DIOS.”

In translation: Maluma is saying “Thank you” to his people and to God for having the “most important Latin song of the moment.”

“Hawái” is the third track on Maluma’s fifth studio album, Papi Juancho, which was released on August 21, 2020. The song features the Colombian artist singing about a relationship that didn’t work out, the music video for which premiered back in July.

Congratulations to Maluma on reaching such a major milestone!