“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” may have ended due to business reasons, sources say

On Tuesday, the world of pop culture received some devastating news, the reality show that started it all, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” was coming to an end. Kim , Kourtney, and Khloé each put out a statement on Instagram earlier this week addressing the show’s ending and thanking their fans for sticking with them through all these years. “...We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” the statement said. Although the it read said the show’s last season will be early next year in 2021, fans are still distraught over the news.

People flooded social media with their varying thoughts on why the show is ending and telling how sad they are to not be able to watch their favorite reality show family on TV every week. Even celeb friends of the family commented on the post saying the show ending is the “end of an era,” and some celeb friends such as hairstylist, Jen Atkin took to her own Instagram account to post about how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians show shaped her life and career.

If you’re a Kardashian stan and have been watching the recent seasons, it’s obvious there was some turmoil in the family regarding filming the show. The oldest of the siblings, Kourtney, seemed the most disconnected from the show with the rest of the family giving her some backlash for wanting to be more private. While we’re still contemplating if this is the reason for the show coming to an end, TMZ just reported that the real reason behind this chapter closing is due to business.