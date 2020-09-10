“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” may have ended due to business reasons, sources say

On Tuesday, the world of pop culture received some devastating news, the reality show that started it all, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” was coming to an end. Kim , Kourtney, and Khloé each put out a statement on Instagram earlier this week addressing the show’s ending and thanking their fans for sticking with them through all these years. “...We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” the statement said. Although the it read said the show’s last season will be early next year in 2021, fans are still distraught over the news.
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
People flooded social media with their varying thoughts on why the show is ending and telling how sad they are to not be able to watch their favorite reality show family on TV every week. Even celeb friends of the family commented on the post saying the show ending is the “end of an era,” and some celeb friends such as hairstylist, Jen Atkin took to her own Instagram account to post about how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians show shaped her life and career.
If you’re a Kardashian stan and have been watching the recent seasons, it’s obvious there was some turmoil in the family regarding filming the show. The oldest of the siblings, Kourtney, seemed the most disconnected from the show with the rest of the family giving her some backlash for wanting to be more private. While we’re still contemplating if this is the reason for the show coming to an end, TMZ just reported that the real reason behind this chapter closing is due to business.
The Kardashian family was smart with how they used their show to subtly promote their businesses, products, and other ventures. According to TMZ, as time went on and more people ditched cable TV, the appeal of staying on the airwaves diminished for the famous family.
TMZ sources said “social media has largely replaced what ‘Keeping Up’ once provided. And, that’s easy to see in the numbers -- each of the Kardashian sisters has millions upon millions of followers, so their reach there far outweighs anyone still tuning in to E!.”
Reportedly, the show’s ratings have been down too which also played into the decision to end the show, according to TMZ.
TMZ sources said for now, the Kardashian family is “planning to stay off-camera for a while and enjoy themselves, while reassessing what might be next for them as a unit.” We’ll keep our fingers crossed we hopefully see more of the famous family and potentially a spinoff with the Kardashian cousins, because that’s what we’re all rooting for.