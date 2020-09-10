Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are getting cozy on gym and lunch dates in New York City this week

Another day, another Kaia Gerber outing with her rumored boyfriend, Jacob Elordi. There’s no denying that the public can’t get enough of this super hot couple and lately, these two lovebirds have been giving us a reason to stop and stare.

Rumors have been circulating for some time that the 19-year-old model and 23-year-old “Euphoria” actor are an item. Last week the young duo was spotted having dinner at Nobu Malibu. Then earlier this week Gerber and Elordi were seen strolling hand in hand in New York City, reportedly having dinner at Bar Pitti in Soho.

The sightings with these two don’t stop there. On Wednesday, Gerber and Elordi were seen again in Manhattan, this time coming from the celeb-famed gym, Dogpound, according to Vogue. The 19-year-old model was wearing a purple sports bra and matching leggings with a brown shoulder bag sunglasses, a black face mask, and her hair pulled into a low ponytail for the occasion. The actor looked casual and cool in his athleisure look wearing a Harley Davidson t-shirt, Nike shorts, a New York Yankees baseball cap. He topped off his look with sunglasses and matched his face mask to Gerber.

After a change of clothes, later that day, Gerber and Elordi were spotted walking the streets together in Midtown Manhattan. Possibly going on a lunch date? The daughter of Cindy Crawford opted for a black flower print dress with a plunging neckline, the same brown shoulder bag as before when she went to the gym, and black boots. Her hair was casually styled half up half down, and she wore the same black face mask as she did earlier in the day. The “Kissing Booth 2” actor wore a white t-shirt half-tucked into blue jeans, with brown boots, a green newspaper boy hat, and a camera strap around his body. He also wore a blue face mask. The couple was getting into a black SUV truck as onlooking bystanders watched them.