Serena Williams is closer to more greatness with Olympia watching

Serena Williams , a tennis living legend, is closer to more greatness as she survives a 3-set battle to reach semifinals of the 2020 US Open. Serena has sent tennis fans into a frenzy after setting a new Open era record for most comeback victories after losing the first set to Tsvetana Pironkova.

Last week, Williams broke Chris Evert’s U.S. Open match wins record with her 102nd career victory at the Grand Slam. Yesterday, she came out on top in the battle of the super moms, rallying back from a set and a break down to defeat Pironkova and reach her 14th US Open semi-final on Wednesday. Coincidentally, the Bulgarian is one of the moms in the professional tennis circuit. She left tennis in 2017 to start a family, but the WTA’s new rules for returning moms helped lure her back.

©GettyImages

For the first time in Grand Slam history three mothers made it to the quarterfinals of a major tournament. This means that no matter who advances, we will have a mother in the final of the 2020 US open. Her next game will be played tonight against another mom, Victoria Azarenka, former number one in the world.

Williams and Azarenka are very good friends, moms and tennis greats so tonights’ match is set for a blockbuster US Open battle. Williams is chasing a 24th singles grand slam title that would equal Margaret Court‘s record.