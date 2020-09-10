Chrissy Teigen reveals her therapist requested she take a break from social media

Chrissy Teigen is the fall 2020 Marie Claire covergirl. In her interview she opened about what she is doing to stay sane and navigate the world as a business mogul, mom, and mommy to be. Teigan revealed that she was pregnant with hubby John Legend ’s 3rd baby last month in a steamy music video. While a new baby on the way is both beautiful and exciting, being pregnant during a pandemic while managing several companies adds another layer. Teigan explained, “I’m having a hard time being any kind of mogul and running companies because it’s hard for me to work on, or even talk about, two things at once.“With my anxiety, the worst thing is not giving enough to enough people. It’s like going grocery shopping when you’re full; if I feel like I have too many good things going on, I can’t say yes to another good thing” she said. Teigan is managing everything by setting limits and boundaries. One of the boundaries she had to set was at the request of her therapist- social media.

Teigan explained, “I’m barely online anymore, and that was at the request of my therapist… I didn’t start therapy until quarantine. I used to avoid it and make fun of the idea of it, and then I found the right person and it changed my world. People think I’m tough, but I’m such an empath, and I take on other people’s pain and sadness as my own. And when I let people down, I’m hyperaware of it. Sometimes I feel like people aren’t going to be as hard on me as I am on myself. So it’s good for me to take a break.” Teigan was known as the “queen of clapbacks” on Twitter but it wasn’t fun and games when she was bullied by online trolls that accused her of being apart of the debunked “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory in July. Teigan deleted 60,000 tweets, briefly put her Twitter account on private, and even threatened to leave the platform.