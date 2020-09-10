Chrissy Teigen reveals her therapist requested she take a break from social media

Chrissy Teigen is the fall 2020 Marie Claire covergirl. In her interview she opened about what she is doing to stay sane and navigate the world as a business mogul, mom, and mommy to be. Teigan revealed that she was pregnant with hubby John Legend ’s 3rd baby last month in a steamy music video. While a new baby on the way is both beautiful and exciting, being pregnant during a pandemic while managing several companies adds another layer. Teigan explained, “I’m having a hard time being any kind of mogul and running companies because it’s hard for me to work on, or even talk about, two things at once.“With my anxiety, the worst thing is not giving enough to enough people. It’s like going grocery shopping when you’re full; if I feel like I have too many good things going on, I can’t say yes to another good thing” she said. Teigan is managing everything by setting limits and boundaries. One of the boundaries she had to set was at the request of her therapist- social media.
I did this cover a couple days out of surgery, the one I was pregnant for all along. I was so so so scared the aggression on my body took a toll on the baby and just mentally came to terms with it “not working out”. It had never worked out naturally before so for sure it wouldn’t now! On top of that, I was struggling hard with some deep dark internet/real life days. I have lived a life begging for people to like me and think I’m cool and funny and their friend, and bam, it felt like everyone fucking hated me. I couldn’t do anything right, say anything right. I couldn’t leave cute comments on my friend’s pages knowing they’d be flooded with pizzagate insanity. My own fan pages wrote me, asking if I still wanted to be talked about even though the comments would be super hurtful. And I know. It’s all so stupid. There is so much worse in the world, but man, aside from the world sucking, my little world sucked too. Making people happy is my entire life. There is nothing else I wanna do. I guess I’ve come to terms with the fact not everyone is going to like me, and even though I still VERY MUCH DO NOT LIKE THAT, i can live with it. I love you guys a lot and have ohhhhh so appreciated the support the past few months. Now you know what it meant to me! Thank you @marieclairemag, for taking a risk and putting me on your cover - I know your comments bout to be A MESS. ❤️ . . Editor-in-chief: @ayakanai Entertainment Director: @maxwelllosgar Interview: @alysewhitney Photos: @laurendukoff Stylist: @monicarosestylist Hair: @hairinel / @priscillavalles / @traceycunningham1 Makeup: @kristinestuddmakeup Manicure: @kimmiekyees
Teigan explained, “I’m barely online anymore, and that was at the request of my therapist… I didn’t start therapy until quarantine. I used to avoid it and make fun of the idea of it, and then I found the right person and it changed my world. People think I’m tough, but I’m such an empath, and I take on other people’s pain and sadness as my own. And when I let people down, I’m hyperaware of it. Sometimes I feel like people aren’t going to be as hard on me as I am on myself. So it’s good for me to take a break.” Teigan was known as the “queen of clapbacks” on Twitter but it wasn’t fun and games when she was bullied by online trolls that accused her of being apart of the debunked “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory in July. Teigan deleted 60,000 tweets, briefly put her Twitter account on private, and even threatened to leave the platform.
I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot fucking STAND you idiots anymore and I’m worried for my family. Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you’re some sort of fucking operative. https://t.co/isuEEW56fp— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 14, 2020
But with 43 million followers across Instagram and Facebook, Teigan is wondering if she should be using her platform to speak up about the injustices in the world. Teigan explained, “Part of me right now knows this is not the right time to go silent. It does feel very selfish and weird to say that my mental health is important when there are people being murdered by police and murdered in their own homes. Who gives a fuck about someone making fun of me when people’s livelihoods are being threatened just for telling their stories? I have Black children, so is it really the right time to not want to step on anyone’s toes?” While Teigan’s concerns are appreciated, mental health always comes first.