Katy Perry plans to release a new documentary about her private life

Katy Perry is planning to give fans a sneak peek into her private life with a new documentary about her daily life with the Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, as well as the behind-the-scenes of her concerts and entertainment world. The 35-year-old pop star says the documentary has been on the works for a while now and she is ready to show more aspects of her apart from her singing career.

The new mom wants to reveal more chapters of her life, sharing her life with her fans, living with her 43-year-old fiancé Orlando Bloom and their baby girl Daisy. Katy has been open with her personal life throughout her entire career in the public eye, with the first documentary ‘Part of Me’ released in 2012, focusing on the entertainment side of her life, and the controversial four-day livestream ‘Witness World Wide’ that showed several private moments, including a therapy session where the singer talked about her struggle with alcohol abuse, and her relationship with her parents.

Katy confessed she was inspired by the release of ‘Miss Americana’ on Netflix, the film that follows the life of Taylor swift, “What really impressed me was Taylor’s documentary. She’s been documenting a lot of footage all along, and not over a tour or record cycle.”

There hasn’t been a date for the release of Katy’s documentary, however she seems to be excited about sharing the footage of her new journey being a mom and having the support of Orlando every step of the way.