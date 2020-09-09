Lily Allen and David Harbour just got married

Lily Allen and David Harbour are ready for the married life, now that the iconic singer and the star of ‘Stranger Things’ recently obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas. The 35-year-old British singer sparked engagement rumors a while back in December 2019 with a mirror selfie, showing off her abs and a massive rock on her ring finger.

It was rumored that the celebrities may have had a quick wedding in Sin City but had yet to file their marriage certificate, however it was confirmed that the couple are officially husband and wife, tying the knot on Monday night just one day after getting their marriage license.

Lily and David got married at the Graceland Chapel and the ceremony was officiated by Brendan Paul, co-owner of the chapel, who was dressed as an Elvis Presley impersonator. The singer shared a beautiful photo of the ceremony on her Instagram account.

And David did too.