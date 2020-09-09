Lily Allen and David Harbour just got married

Lily Allen and David Harbour are ready for the married life, now that the iconic singer and the star of ‘Stranger Things’ recently obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas. The 35-year-old British singer sparked engagement rumors a while back in December 2019 with a mirror selfie, showing off her abs and a massive rock on her ring finger.
It was rumored that the celebrities may have had a quick wedding in Sin City but had yet to file their marriage certificate, however it was confirmed that the couple are officially husband and wife, tying the knot on Monday night just one day after getting their marriage license.
Lily and David got married at the Graceland Chapel and the ceremony was officiated by Brendan Paul, co-owner of the chapel, who was dressed as an Elvis Presley impersonator. The singer shared a beautiful photo of the ceremony on her Instagram account.
And David did too.
In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic. Refreshments were served at a small reception following.
The couple have been known to be private about their relationship, dating for months before recently announcing their romance to the public at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. However Lily and David were reportedly completing their martial paperwork at the Clark County Clerk’s Office in Las Vegas in preparation for their wedding.
Lily Allen was married before to Sam Cooper, divorcing in 2018 after spending 7 years together, and sharing two children, 8-year-old Ethel and 7-year-old Marnie. David Harbour was dating Alison Sudolf or a while in 2019, you may know her from her role as “Queenie” in Fantastic Beasts.
We wish all the best to the happy couple!