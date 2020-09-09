Demi Lovato credits Max Ehrich for her mental health improvement

Demi Lovato is celebrating her six month anniversary with Max Ehrich, and has taken a moment to praise him for helping her improve her mental health. The 28-year-old controversial singer started dating Max in March and got engaged in July, “We’ve had this whirlwind romance and we’ve been able to spend that time together,” Demi refers to their time during quarantine in her latest interview.

The star of ‘Camp Rock’ shared an Instagram Story of him playing with her dogs and saying “happy six months to my darling,” adding that he was “the best father these pups could ask for,” and thanking him for making her life “so much better.”

Lovato credits her new relationship for giving her a better outlook on life after struggling with her mental health and having a hard time in the public eye, she has said that since being with Ehrich she has “started meditating and doing yoga,” among other activities that make her feel happy and stable.

Demi recently said she “wanted to learn something from this time that could actually better my life, my mental health and my emotional wellbeing in the long term,” which seems to have turned into a positive time for the actress, who describes her fiancée as someone who is “positive all the time.”

The couple have been pretty open about their relationship, sharing their love and most romantic moments on social media. Fans of the singer and songwriter have expressed their happiness seeing Lovato in a better mental state, despite the relationship going so fast, Demi and Max seem to be going strong.