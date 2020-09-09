Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reunite with a hug after not seeing each other for seven months

The famous exes seem to be on good terms with one another despite splitting up in June 2019. The couple started dating in April 2015 when they attended the White House Dinner, according to the Daily Mail. By the spring of 2017, Cooper and Shayk welcomed their baby girl into the world. The duo split not long after Cooper’s award-winning movie, “A Star is Born,” co-starring Lady Gaga came out. The public couldn’t deny Cooper and Gaga’s onscreen chemistry causing rumors that the two were the reason the 45-year-old actor and supermodel broke out.

In an interview with British Vogue, Shayk opened up about her and Cooper’s relationship. “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it’s just the nature of a human being,” the 34-year-old explained. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

“I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground,” she revealed in the interview.

When the magazine asked if she and Cooper would ever rekindle their relationship, she said, “I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that. If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know?”

Regardless if the actor and model would ever rekindle their relationship, right now they seem to be doing a great job with co-parenting their daughter together. Who knows what the future holds!