Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava looks like her twin in sweet 21st birthday tribute

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe’s 21st birthday. The mom of three took to social media on Wednesday to share a recent photo of herself with her daughter, in addition to a throwback picture of Ava as a toddler wearing a “party princess” headband. Alongside the post, the Big Little Lies actress penned, “Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman. 💫”
Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman. 💫 Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you’ve already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much @avaphillippe 💗
Ava reacted to her mother’s heartfelt tribute writing, “Love you the most, mama! 🥺💕.” Fans noted the striking similarities between the mother daughter pair. “TWINNING🎉🎉🎉,” Adam Blackstone commented. “Happy birthday to your twin!!!” one fan wrote, while another added, “How is it possible that she looks EXACTLY LIKE YOU.”
Reese shares Ava, as well as 16-year-old son Deacon , with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2008. The Legally Blonde star went on to marry her second husband Jim Toth in 2011. Reese and Jim are parents to seven-year-old son Tennessee.
Last year, the Oscar winner, 44, opened up in a Hello Sunshine YouTube video about becoming a mother at a young age. “I’ve been a mom since 1999. I got pregnant when I was 22. I delivered when I was 23. To be totally honest, it was scary. I was scared. I didn’t know what it was going to do to my job or my career,” she confessed.
“I find having little kids is more physical and it’s just really hard on your body. So I am glad that I had kids kind of young,” Reese added. “I had one at 23, one at 27 and then again at 37. And, oh my God, having a baby at 37 was so much harder. This is just me being real. Everybody’s life experience, you have to do when it’s right for you.”