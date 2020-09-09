Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava looks like her twin in sweet 21st birthday tribute

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe’s 21st birthday. The mom of three took to social media on Wednesday to share a recent photo of herself with her daughter, in addition to a throwback picture of Ava as a toddler wearing a “party princess” headband. Alongside the post, the Big Little Lies actress penned, “Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman. 💫”

Reese continued, “Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you’ve already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much @avaphillippe 💗.”

Ava reacted to her mother’s heartfelt tribute writing, “Love you the most, mama! 🥺💕.” Fans noted the striking similarities between the mother daughter pair. “TWINNING🎉🎉🎉,” Adam Blackstone commented. “Happy birthday to your twin!!!” one fan wrote, while another added, “How is it possible that she looks EXACTLY LIKE YOU.”