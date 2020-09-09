Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome their fifth little addition to the family: ‘He is perfect!’

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin just welcomed their fifth little bundle of joy, a baby boy! The 36-year-old podcast host took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to show off the little addition to their family. The post was a photo of mom and dad in the hospital holding their newborn. It was captioned, “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier 🌟. Stay tuned for a name🤍”

The youngest Baldwin will be welcomed with open arms to all of his siblings, two-year-old brother Romeo Alejandro David, 4-year-old brother Leonardo Angel Charles, five-year-old brother Rafael Thomas, 7-year-old sister Carmen Gabriela, and 24-year-old sister Ireland who is Baldwin’s daughter with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in April and the 36-year-old fitness guru has been very open about her previous miscarriages that took place in April and another in November of last year. Throughout this pregnancy, she’s been sharing to Instagram adorable photos of her pregnant belly and even videos of the baby’s movement. One video of the baby aggressively kicking in her belly she posted was captioned, “Baby has been at this since 1am...as you can see, Alec peaced out a while ago when I turned the light on 😂🏃”