Kelly Ripa walked off Live With Kelly and Ryan due to an injury suffered while filming

During the quarantine, while Kelly Ripa and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest were both filming their morning talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan from their home, we luckily got to see a lot of Ripa’s hunk of a husband, Mark Consuelos . Sometimes he’d pop in for a segment, other times he’d be sitting alongside his wife talking about the day’s topics.

Since Consuelos was going to resume production on filming the TV show, “Riverdale” in Vancouver for Labor Day, the 49-year-old pre-recorded a special episode with Ripa for her show. The episode that aired on Monday showed the couple having a yummy BBQ outside in their Hamptons home’s outdoor garden.

The couple was happily barbecuing fish on the grill and talking to Seacrest before things went awry towards the end of the segment. Seconds after Ripa took a bite of the fish, she exclaimed “Oh, I‘ve burnt my mouth!” as she walked off-screen. Consuelos’s quickly head whipped around to check on his wife. Seacrest asked, “Where’s she going?” Ripa replied, “I just burnt my mouth.” Luckily, the 49-year-old recovered and returned back to the camera and grill area like a pro.

In addition to seeing Consuelos on the show during the quarantine, the audience also got to see the other family members make appearances, such as 19-year-old daughter Lola, chatting about her experience during the lockdown and when 17-year-old son Joaquin got a haircut by his mom.

The Consuelos family is obviously a tight-knit bunch. Although they’re close, the kids still have thoughts on their parent’s social media profiles. In People magazine’s inaugural Family issue, in a mother-daughter conversation, the famous daughter commented on some of her mom’s Instagram posts of her dad.

In the issue, Ripa was having a conversation with her daughter and asked, “I thought you were going to say I shouldn’t post thirst trap pictures of your dad.” The college teen responded to her mom, “That’s disgusting. I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still.” Ripa commented saying, “She unfollowed and blocked me. It’s okay. It’s fine.” “I’m kidding. I would never,” responded Ripa’s daughter in the interview.