Halloween Alert! Nike reveals Freddy Krueger sneakers (Report)

One, two, Nike Air Max 95 is coming for you! Better be trendy this Halloween! This celebration is just over a month away, thus we should start getting ready. Are you? The upcoming release features a Freddy Krueger-inspired color scheme, as shown in the leaked product.

As Bloody Disgusting reports, “the sneaker conglomerate is heading to Elm Street for the Halloween season as they’ve just unveiled a new pair of Air Max 95s inspired by Freddy Krueger.”

©bloody-disgusting.com

Hype Beast explains, “The upper of the shoe is constructed of mesh and canvas to replicate Krueger’s sweater. Accents on the base include grey suede toecaps, checkered tongue and metallic silver overlays speckled with red in reference to Freddy’s favorite razor glove.”

©$credits

The sneakers are a mix of ‘Velvet Brown’, ‘University Red’, and ‘Team Red’. These colors are inspired by Freddy’s iconic sweater. There are also a few additional elements to the design, including ‘bloody Swooshes’ on the heels.

©bloody-disgusting.com

It is rumored that the Nike Air Max 95 is expected to be part of a Halloween-themed pack. It will also include a Dracula-inspired Nike Air Trainer 3!!

©bloody-disgusting.com

Stay tuned for updates regarding the release information.

