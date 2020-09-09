Zac Efron confirms relationship with Vanessa Valladares in these exclusive pics

Zac Efron has sparked dating rumors with different women over the last couple of months but he just made it official with his Australian BAE! Efron was first spotted with a woman named Vanessa Valladares at the cafe she worked at in July.

A source told PEOPLE that Valladares met Efron in Australia when she was working as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe. “Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together,” the source said. ”You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house.”

The couple was seen leaving a plane in Ballina together following the ski trip. Since then they finally made it official and were photographed Monday holding hands in public. The PDA is the final proof fans needed to know their relationship is the real thing.

©GrosbyGroup EXCLUSIVE Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Confirm their Romance