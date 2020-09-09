Zac Efron confirms relationship with Vanessa Valladares in these exclusive pics

Zac Efron has sparked dating rumors with different women over the last couple of months but he just made it official with his Australian BAE! Efron was first spotted with a woman named Vanessa Valladares at the cafe she worked at in July.
A source told PEOPLE that Valladares met Efron in Australia when she was working as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe. “Zac met Ness earlier in the summer. They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together,” the source said. ”You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house.”
The couple was seen leaving a plane in Ballina together following the ski trip. Since then they finally made it official and were photographed Monday holding hands in public. The PDA is the final proof fans needed to know their relationship is the real thing.
The bronzed beauty isn’t your normal Hollywood girlfriend. The short-haired brunette is a natural beauty and her Instagram is full of scenic spots she likes to surf, swim, and explore. In a post back in March, she revealed that she was supposed to leave the country and head to Africa but couldn‘t due to COVID-19. Her caption said she was going to “Embrace change” and “choose to surrender.” Meeting Efron a few months later must have made it a little easier to accept her fate.
Packed preparing to leave to Africa. My flight was scheduled to take off today, now wake up to a rapidly changing reality... Embrace change. I choose to surrender and continue to be love, observing, growing and expanding. I’m limiting my phone use, gaining knowledge, empowering myself, remaining present. 🤲🏽 Let us lean into this chaotic creative place
While some people bask in their newfound fame and paparazzi photos, Valladares has been laying low on Instagram and hasn’t uploaded anything since July. She even turned off comments on most of her pictures after being hit with comments from Efron fans. One person was even begging her to ask Efron for acting career advice. Valladares seems to be pursuing modeling and is tagged in past shoots on Instagram. Though she was working as a waitress when she met Efron, she‘s rumored to have quit her job and is said to be staying with him at in Belongil Beach. Efron is reportedly looking for a new home in Australia after ‘falling in love’ with Byron Bay. He even extended his 3 month visa for another 12 months. Efron apparently has a thing for the name “Vanessa.” He dated his High School Musical costar, Vanessa Hudgens, from 2005 to 2010.