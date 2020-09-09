Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes to an end after 14 years

After 14 long years, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has finally come to an end. The family broke the news Tuesday afternoon on social media. Kim Kardashian shared the first season’s promotional image and the family’s statement in her caption.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” She continued, “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The Kardashians thanked the “thousands of individuals and businesses” that have been a part of the experience and gave an extra special shoutout to Ryan Seacrest, E! and their production team at Bunim/Murray. The heartfelt announcement was signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Scott Disick.

Kim opened up about her personal experience on the show and added, “Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

E! network said in a statement, “E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives.” It continued, ”While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family‘s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

Kourtney has been vocal about wanting to quit the show and announced early into season 18 that she would be taking big steps back from the show. After Kourtney and Kim got in an infamous slap fight she explained in the confessional, “I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow.” She later called the show ‘toxic’ and told Vogue Arabia, ”I have been filming the show nonstop for 14 years — 19 seasons and 6 spin-off seasons… I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.”