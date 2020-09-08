Selena Gomez thinks boyfriends are a lot of work

Selena Gomez is not looking for love right now and is in absolutely no rush to date anyone anytime soon, the singer referred to some of her songs and said “it’s just funny because I release things that say ‘I want a boyfriend’ and stuff,” however the 28-year-old singer clarifies she doesn’t really mean it because “guys are a lot of work.”

The pop star has opened up before about her love life, not only in her songs but also in different interviews, so it’s not a secret to anyone that Selena seems to be in a much happier state right now after having dated Justin Bieber from 2011 to 2018, finding time to heal and moving on with her professional career in the present.

The famous singer and actress appeared on NikkieTutorials, testing her new Rare Beauty line with the youtube star and makeup guru, and had time to talk about relationships, also joking by saying “every one of my exes thinks I’m crazy, so I don’t care,” adding that her wedding is probably never going to happen, and that it’s hard to date being on quarantine.

Selena also shared some of her opinions about dating in the public eye during an episode of her virtual cooking show on HBO ‘Selena + Chef’ and confessed her frustration about having her personal life exposed, “When people think of me, do they just think of me as, ‘Oh, that girl who was with that person’ and that’s it?,” adding that she would be devastated if people have that perception about her because she has “worked so hard not to be that.”