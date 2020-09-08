Justin Bieber debuts massive neck tattoo and new style

Justin Bieber surprises his fans on social media with his new addition, an amazing rose tattoo on his neck made by coveted celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo. The 26-year old pop star shared a behind the scenes video in the middle of the action, and afterwards a post and several Instagram stories of his latest black and white ink finished, thanking his tattoo artist in the caption.

Justin seemed pretty happy with the final result, as well as his fans who flooded the comments with kind words. Twitter users also loved the recent addition and posted photos of their favorite tattoos of the singer, including the set of angel wings in the back of his neck, the bear and lion on his chest, and even the ink dedicated to his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, and another one also tattooed by Dr. Woo that says “lover,” written in cursive and dedicated to his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The controversial star has also been talked about on social media for his new look and style, after featuring in the music video for ‘Pop Star’ with DJ Khaled and Drake with a new haircut, and lip syncing to a verse naming his most famous ex, “look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa.” His wife Hailey and his manager Scooter Braun also appear in the music video, where the singer appears to be living the Hollywood life and partying lavishly.

Fans of Selena Gomez were quick to point out the fact that Justin seemed to be singing about her, however the Grammy winner is happily married as it is shown at the end of the music video, with the couple going on a romantic walk with their dog.