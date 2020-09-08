Zac Efron finds love in Australia

Zac Efron has found another reason to stay longer in Australia, now that it has been reported that the 32-year-old actor, who recently cancelled his flight home to Los Angeles, has found romance in the beautiful Aussie beaches. It has been known that the Hollywood star is spending the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the coastal region of Byron Bay, extending his stay after being granted a 12 month visa, and looking around properties in the area.

Although it was reported that the actor had fallen in love with the picturesque town, we now know he also embarked on a romance with Vanessa Valladares, who he met in July after she was working as a waitress at a local café. Fans of Zac had spotted him in different restaurants around Byron Bay, so it’s not surprising he might have found a new love.

The couple has been photographed enjoying their time together, going to brunch, holding hands, and going on a skiing vacation together, which sounds straight out of a romantic movie. Valladares is also said to have quit her job and moved in with the star of ‘Baywatch’ to his secluded Belongil Beach pad.

Representatives for the Los Angeles based actor have yet to comment on the new relationship, however Zac seems to be making the most out of his extended Australian getaway, spending time with his friends Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, both residents of Byron Bay, looking into the market for a new home, and now finding a special someone.