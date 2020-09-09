8 Non-mainstream female singers you might want to have in your playlist

Music is one of the greatest gifts of life, but nowadays, it feels like we are listening to the same artists all the time. It is hard to keep up with so many musicians, and the constant release of songs, remakes, and featuring well-known superstars makes it even harder to find new artists to add to our playlist.

There’s nothing wrong with refreshing your track listing. Adding new rhythms and genres can not only help you to enjoy other music styles but also allows the non-mainstream artist to keep their art alive.

Rap, pop, and reggaetón music feature as the preferred genre among the youth; however, just because you release music within these categories does not mean that you will automatically become a phenomenon. There are also other singers outside popular genres that can take your mind and heart to another place with their memorable melodies and haunting voice.

Unfortunately, there are not enough hours in a day for so many hidden treasures, but you can still find some space in your day to enjoy these eight non-mainstream female singers that once you add in your playlist, you might wonder why it took you so long to find.

Janine

Formerly known as Janine and the Mixtape, this New Zealand singer has one of the most beautiful and sultry voices ever. Her songs “Hold Me” and ”You Deserve It” should be on everyone’s Spotify or Tidal playlists.

Qveen Herby

Do you remember the pop duo Karmin? In 2017 Amy Renee Noonan and Nick Noonan put their project in a pause to focus on Qveen Herby, Amy Noonan‘s new alter ego. Her new persona has an R&B and hip-hop/rap sound paired with a sexier image.

Musaraña