With this photo Shakira nearly broke the internet

Shakira is having fun this summer. The Colombian singer is posting some amazing moments on Instagram. Last week, she was caught surfing in Spain. Then, the singer shared a steamy snap of her and longtime love Gerard Piqué. This week, Shakira modeled a purple fringe bikini she designed herself!

“This is a new bathing suit I designed and my friend Bego made for me,” the Colombian pop star captioned the viral Instagram post. ”I always need to create my own for the summer!”

In addition, she tweeted more pics of her new bikini. It’s also worth mentioning that Shakira’s new suit is complemented by a beautiful tropical background. These photos were taken during Shakira’s vacation to the Maldives. “This is one of the sweetest places on earth @waldorfastoriamaldives,” the ‘Waka Waka’ singer said.



Fans went crazy with these pictures! She reached almost 5 million likes on Instagram. Her trainer Anna Kaiser, took the opportunity to comment: “Hottie!!👏🏻👏🏻🔥🔥”. Shakira’s social media accounts were filled with emojis and messages. The Grammy winner’s friends and fans poured on the praise in the comments, “Goddess 😍😍😍☀️☀️,” “😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Perfectaaaaaaa,” or “living your best life.”