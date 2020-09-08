Chris Hemsworth Looks Absolutely Adorable In ‘Late Father’s Day’ Tribute From Wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth is putting his time off of work to good use, soaking up all of the quality family time possible.

The Marvel actor’s wife, Elsa Pataky , is showing her husband just how much she appreciates him this week, letting the world know what a great father Chris is.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday, September 7, to give her hubby a shout-out underneath a sweet candid photo of him alongside one of their three kids. Since the couple lives in Australia, they celebrated Father’s Day on September 6 this year, making Pataky’s post a late tribute for the holiday.

“A little late, but happy Father‘s Day to all the amazing dads out there,” she captioned the photo. ”Specially to this one.”

In the picture, we see Chris in the bathtub with one of their children. The photo is made even more adorable by both Hemsworths sporting bubble-made beards and some more suds on the top of their heads.

Together, the couple shares 8-year-old daughter India Rose and 6-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan. While dealing with three children and some jam-packed schedules can’t be easy, Elsa is not one to shy away from showing her man a little love on the ‘gram. Plus, she always likes to keep things light-hearted by sharing some never-before-seen pics of her husband looking completely goofy.

Most recently, Elsa posted a picture of the actor in honor of his birthday, which featured Hemsworth in his hair and makeup from Avengers: End Game, which also means the actor was wearing a fat suit.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, super strong and good looking husband!!” she wrote under the picture. ”So glad you are at least the best dad and husband ever.”