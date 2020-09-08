21 Netflix original series and films featuring Latinx talent in front of or behind the camera

Hispanic Heritage Month is around the corner, but you don’t need to wait for September 15 to start repping your culture. Netflix has been celebrating Latinas and Latinos representing our communities, cultures, and complexities in Hollywood for a while now.

Through the platform, Hispanic viewers can enjoy diversity in the stories we love, and more often, we find ourselves to be represented on screen.

From revamped throwbacks like the 1984 martial arts movie, The Karate Kid, to stand up comedy shows, find below a list of recent and upcoming Netflix original series and films featuring Latinx talent in front of or behind the camera:

1. All Together Now

Release date: August

Features: Rhenzy Feliz, Justina Machado, Judy Reyes, and Fred Armisen

An optimistic high schooler with musical aspirations must learn to accept help from her friends to overcome her hardships and fulfill her dreams.

2. Cobra Kai