21 Netflix original series and films featuring Latinx talent in front of or behind the camera

Hispanic Heritage Month is around the corner, but you don’t need to wait for September 15 to start repping your culture. Netflix has been celebrating Latinas and Latinos representing our communities, cultures, and complexities in Hollywood for a while now.
Through the platform, Hispanic viewers can enjoy diversity in the stories we love, and more often, we find ourselves to be represented on screen.
From revamped throwbacks like the 1984 martial arts movie, The Karate Kid, to stand up comedy shows, find below a list of recent and upcoming Netflix original series and films featuring Latinx talent in front of or behind the camera:
1. All Together Now
Release date: August
Features: Rhenzy Feliz, Justina Machado, Judy Reyes, and Fred Armisen
An optimistic high schooler with musical aspirations must learn to accept help from her friends to overcome her hardships and fulfill her dreams.
2. Cobra Kai
Release date: August
Features: Xolo Maridueña
Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the “Karate Kid” films.
3. Teenage Bounty Hunters
Release date: August
Features: Charity Cervantes
Director: Diego Velasco
First loves. Country clubs. Lacrosse practice. Bounty hunting? It’s a typical day for teenage twins leading a badass double life.
4. Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones
Release date: September

Two live performances, one in English and one in Spanish.
Release date: September
Two live performances, one in English and one in Spanish. No matter the language, Felipe is muy muy.
5. Julie and the Phantoms
Release date: September 10
Starring: Madison Reyes, with Carlos Ponce, Sonny Bustamante, and Alison Araya
Director: Kenny Ortega
Julie lost her passion for music when she lost her mom. But when three ghostly guys appear and lift her spirits, they decide to start a band together!
6. The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Release date: September 10
Features: Jenna Ortega and Bella Thorne
Two years after Cole survived a satanic blood cult, he’s living another nightmare: high school. And the demons from his past? Still making his life hell.
7. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Release date: September 18
Features: The voices of Jenna Ortega and Raini Rodriguez
Six teens invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity.
8. Sneakerheads
Release date: September 25
Release date: September 25
Features: Allen Maldonado and Jearnest Corchado
Family man Devin falls back into his sneaker obsession after his pal Bobby talks him into a wheeling-dealing scheme to score a mythical pair of kicks.
9. The Boys in the Band
Release date: September 30
Features: Robin de Jesús
At a birthday party in 1968, New York, a surprise guest and a drunken game leaven seven gay friends reckoning with unspoken feelings and buried truths.
10. Carmen Sandiego S3
Release date: October 1
Features: The voice of Gina Rodriguez
Carmen is a modern-day Robin Hood traveling the globe and stealing from VILE and giving back to its victims. We will follow her escapades and get to determine not only where but WHO in the world is Carmen Sandiego?
11. The Forty-Year-Old Version
Release date: October 9
Features: Haskiri Velazquez
Radha is a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, who is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. Reinventing herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime, she vacillates between the worlds of Hip Hop and theater to find her authentic voice.
12. Super Monsters: Dia de Los Monsters
Release date: October 9
Features: The voice of Gigi Saul Guerrero
Super Monsters visit Vida’s home town for a Dia De Los Muertos parade to meet some new Super Monsters.
13. The Last Kids on Earth S3
Release date: October 16
Release date: October 16
Features: The voices of Montserrat Hernandez and Rosario Dawson
After an unexplained portal unleashes zombies and monsters into his small town, 13-year old Jack Sullivan and his friends must band together for survival. With mortal danger at every turn, they quickly learn that the apocalypse is much better with friends.
14. Selena: The Series
Release date: Coming Soon

As Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena comes of age and realizes her dreams, she and her family make tough choices to hold on to love and music.
Release date: Coming Soon
As Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena comes of age and realizes her dreams, she and her family make tough choices to hold on to love and music.
15. Social Distance
Release date: Coming Soon

Features: Oscar Nuñez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Guillermo Diaz, Miguel Sandoval, and Camila Perez

Director: Diego Velasco
Release date: Coming Soon
Features: Oscar Nuñez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Guillermo Diaz, Miguel Sandoval, and Camila Perez
Director: Diego Velasco
16. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Release date: Coming Soon
Features: Colman Domingo
17. Vampires vs. The Bronx
Release date: Coming Soon
Features: Gregory Diaz IV, Jaden Michael, and Joel Martinez AKA “The Kid Mero”
Director: Osmany Rodriguez
18. The Prom
Release date: Coming Soon
Features: Ariana DeBose and Nico Greetham
19. The Midnight Sky
Release date: Coming Soon
Features: Demián Bichir
20. The Sleepover
Release date: August
Features: Karla Souza and Cree Cicchino
What do you do if a crew of international thieves kidnaps your parents? You begin a wild overnight adventure - complete with spy gear.
21. Taco Chronicles S2
Release date: September 15
Many of the most popular taco styles have long, rich, little-known histories. Explore some of them in this eye-opening, mouth-watering food adventure.