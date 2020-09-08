21 Netflix original series and films featuring Latinx talent in front of or behind the camera

Recent and upcoming Netflix original series and films featuring Latinx talent in front of or behind the camera.

Hispanic Heritage Month is around the corner, but you don’t need to wait for September 15 to start repping your culture. Netflix has been celebrating Latinas and Latinos representing our communities, cultures, and complexities in Hollywood for a while now.

Through the platform, Hispanic viewers can enjoy diversity in the stories we love, and more often, we find ourselves to be represented on screen.

From revamped throwbacks like the 1984 martial arts movie, The Karate Kid, to stand up comedy shows, find below a list of recent and upcoming Netflix original series and films featuring Latinx talent in front of or behind the camera:

1. All Together Now

 

Release date: August
Features: Rhenzy Feliz, Justina Machado, Judy Reyes, and Fred Armisen
An optimistic high schooler with musical aspirations must learn to accept help from her friends to overcome her hardships and fulfill her dreams.

2. Cobra Kai

 

Release date: August
Features: Xolo Maridueña
Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the “Karate Kid” films.

3. Teenage Bounty Hunters

 

Release date: August
Features: Charity Cervantes
Director: Diego Velasco
First loves. Country clubs. Lacrosse practice. Bounty hunting? It’s a typical day for teenage twins leading a badass double life.

4. Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones

 

Release date: September
Two live performances, one in English and one in Spanish. No matter the language, Felipe is muy muy.

5. Julie and the Phantoms

 

Release date: September 10
Starring: Madison Reyes, with Carlos Ponce, Sonny Bustamante, and Alison Araya
Director: Kenny Ortega
Julie lost her passion for music when she lost her mom. But when three ghostly guys appear and lift her spirits, they decide to start a band together!

6. The Babysitter: Killer Queen

 

Release date: September 10
Features:  Jenna Ortega  and  Bella Thorne 
Two years after Cole survived a satanic blood cult, he’s living another nightmare: high school. And the demons from his past? Still making his life hell.

7. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

 

Release date: September 18
Features: The voices of Jenna Ortega and Raini Rodriguez
Six teens invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity.

8. Sneakerheads

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Super proud of the fam @size13 , I know this has been a long term labor of love, and I'm so proud and excited to soon be able to see it and support! 🙌🏽🙏🏽 Reposted from @size13 Getting to bring one of your passion projects to life is pretty rare in this business. Getting to do it with your friends on the world’s premiere streaming service is even rarer still. @innyclemons can you believe it?! @richieschwartz @willgluckwhat @justinkillion @rodgrable this show doesn’t exist without you guys all believing in it @kevinmmann @tobiaslei @cboydcboyd you dudes worked miracles everyday. Thank you. @davemeyers @scottcunninghamdp same as above. Thank you. @maldonadoiseverywhere @kingbach @jearnestcorchado @matt_josten @yaanikingmonds @yoswaggylee @aja.evans.longino i can’t wait for the world to see you all in this. Thank you for bringing your best everyday and breathing real life into these characters. Same to everyone else that was a part of making this. September 25th here we come. #sneakerheadsnetflix - #regrann

 

A post shared by soulla8 (@soulla8) on

 

Release date: September 25
Features: Allen Maldonado and Jearnest Corchado
Family man Devin falls back into his sneaker obsession after his pal Bobby talks him into a wheeling-dealing scheme to score a mythical pair of kicks.

9. The Boys in the Band

 

Release date: September 30
Features: Robin de Jesús
At a birthday party in 1968, New York, a surprise guest and a drunken game leaven seven gay friends reckoning with unspoken feelings and buried truths.

10. Carmen Sandiego S3

 

Release date: October 1
Features: The voice of  Gina Rodriguez 
Carmen is a modern-day Robin Hood traveling the globe and stealing from VILE and giving back to its victims. We will follow her escapades and get to determine not only where but WHO in the world is Carmen Sandiego?

11. The Forty-Year-Old Version

 

Release date: October 9
Features: Haskiri Velazquez
Radha is a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, who is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. Reinventing herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime, she vacillates between the worlds of Hip Hop and theater to find her authentic voice.

12. Super Monsters: Dia de Los Monsters

 

Release date: October 9
Features: The voice of Gigi Saul Guerrero
Super Monsters visit Vida’s home town for a Dia De Los Muertos parade to meet some new Super Monsters.

13. The Last Kids on Earth S3

 

Release date: October 16
Features: The voices of Montserrat Hernandez and  Rosario Dawson 
After an unexplained portal unleashes zombies and monsters into his small town, 13-year old Jack Sullivan and his friends must band together for survival. With mortal danger at every turn, they quickly learn that the apocalypse is much better with friends.

14. Selena: The Series

 

Release date: Coming Soon
As Mexican-American Tejano singer Selena comes of age and realizes her dreams, she and her family make tough choices to hold on to love and music.

15. Social Distance

  
 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 "Social Distance" — Elenco Netflix confirmó el cast para su próxima serie antológica sobre la pandemia producida, desarrollada y escrita completamente de forma remota. El elenco principal lo forman Danielle Brooks, Mike Colter, Óscar Nuñez, Guillermo Díaz, Asante Blackk, Peter Scanavino, Lachlan Watson, Max Jenkins y Marsha Stephanie Blake. . . . #podcast #noctambulospodcast #podcasting #programa #show #episodio #cine #movies #tv #tvshow #series #seriestv #noticias #news #juegos #games #gaming #instapodcast #instadaily #talks #friends #night #onair #socialdistance #socialdistancenetflix #netflix #netflixoriginalseries #daniellebrooks #mikecolter #oscarnuñez

 

A post shared by Noctámbulos Podcast (@noctambulospod) on

 

Release date: Coming Soon
Features: Oscar Nuñez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Guillermo Diaz, Miguel Sandoval, and Camila Perez
Director: Diego Velasco

16. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

 

Release date: Coming Soon
Features: Colman Domingo

17. Vampires vs. The Bronx

 

Release date: Coming Soon
Features: Gregory Diaz IV, Jaden Michael, and Joel Martinez AKA “The Kid Mero”
Director: Osmany Rodriguez

18. The Prom

 

Release date: Coming Soon
Features: Ariana DeBose and Nico Greetham

19. The Midnight Sky

Release date: Coming Soon
Features: Demián Bichir

20.  The Sleepover 

Release date: August
Features: Karla Souza and Cree Cicchino
What do you do if a crew of international thieves kidnaps your parents? You begin a wild overnight adventure - complete with spy gear.

21. Taco Chronicles S2

Release date: September 15
Many of the most popular taco styles have long, rich, little-known histories. Explore some of them in this eye-opening, mouth-watering food adventure.


