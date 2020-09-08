Watch Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Help With Her Mom’s Ultrasound

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend couldn’t be more excited to expand their family, and luckily, their firstborn, Luna, is just as ready for another sibling.

The pregnant star had a special assistant at her latest ultrasound appointment, her 4-year-old daughter. On Monday, the Cravings author--who is expecting her third child--shared an absolutely adorable video from the doctor‘s office featuring Luna by her side. In the footage, fans can see Teigen’s daughter helping the doctor guide the transducer along her baby bump.

“On weekends we freak out! Before I‘m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut,” the model captioned the video. ”One day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters! But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well.”

Later on, in the comments section of her post, Chrissy expanded on her experience, saying that there should be “vanity ultrasound places.” She explained, ”My doctor is so generous about giving pics but some rush you along! I want a full in vitro photo shoot experience where I cough and wiggle to get the best alien baby shots lol.”

Chrissy and John--who are also parents to 2-year-old son Miles-- announced their pregnancy back in August in the singer‘s “Wild” music video. As a surprise to loyal fans, the final shot of the visual showed Teigen putting her hands on her baby bump as Legend wrapped his arms around her.

“We‘re very excited,” John gushed on Today shortly after their secret was revealed. ”It was a surprise—a little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say.”

The singer went on to say, “We‘re very excited and we’re grateful for all the well wishes that we’ve gotten from people all around the world.”

This pregnancy came as a big surprise not only to fans, but to John and Chrissy as well, who have suffered from issues with conceiving naturally in the past. For Luna and Miles, Teigen ended up going through IVF treatments after struggling to get pregnant.

This time around, everything happened naturally.

“The morning of John‘s album release, he wakes up at 3am to do good morning america. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed....” the star tweeted. “...I was not disappointed. But I was scared s**tless.”



It’s safe to say this new bundle of joy is going to be surrounded by love the second they’re born.