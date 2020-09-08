Things are heating up between Kaia Gerber and rumored love interest, Jacob Elordi

One fan tweeted, “I just saw jacob elordi and kaia gerber on a date in nyc and the beauty those two hold,” making the claim potentially true.

According to Instagram account, “deuxmoi” which is dedicated to celeb outings spotted by fans, multiple fans also wrote in saying they spotted Gerber and Elordi out in reportedly the SoHo neighborhood. One fan said they saw the couple eating dinner at the restaurant, Bar Pitti and Gerber was sporting pink hair and was wearing a blue jacket over a black top and white skirt paired with brown boots. Elordi was reportedly seen wearing a white polo shirt, shorts, high socks, and white sneakers. The actor was also allegedly wearing a black hat and had a camera strap around his neck.

Rumors have been circulating for a little while now that the model has been dating the “Kissing Booth 2” actor and a source told E! News, “Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there. They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him.“

Prior to the dating rumors with Gerber, Elordi was recently dating his “Euphoria” co-star, Zendaya . The couple reportedly split due to being on separate parts of the world due to quarantining from the ongoing pandemic, according to Seventeen magazine.

Time will only tell if Gerber and Elordi are really a couple or just good friends.