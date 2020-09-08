Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber go grocery shopping looking like they just stepped off a runway

Another day, another Kendall Jenner outing! The 24-year-old model has been spending time in Idaho on a little getaway at a lake house joined by rumored boyfriend and NBA player, Devin Booker, and friends, Justin and Hailey Bieber . The famous group was seen golfing, swimming, and enjoy the outdoors.
Now, Jenner seems to be back in her hometown in California as she was spotted grocery shopping, just like the rest of us, at Whole Foods with BFF, Hailey Bieber on Monday. Prior to arriving at the grocery store, Bieber was seen talking to her husband outside in his car.
The famous duo was dressed athleisure chic and of course looked stunning. Jenner was wearing an all-black ensemble for the errand in a bralet top paired with high-waisted black pants that hit right at her knee. The 24-year-old opted for black sunglasses, a brown face mask, a beige shoulder purse, beige slider sandals, and wore her brown locks down.
Bieber also wore matching colors but instead of all-black, she chose an all-red outfit. The 23-year-old wore a deep red Comme Des Garcons Supreme sweater with black writing, red Kith high-waisted biker shorts, paired with black and white Nike sneakers, and a black face mask. Bieber’s hair was styled in a slicked-back low bun. The friends were photographed going in and out of the aisles examining and picking out different produce.
We always knew Jenner and Bieber were in the same model circle of friends, but it seems the two have gotten even closer this summer as they’ve been spending a lot of time together. Prior to the Whole Foods and Idaho trip, the pair were seen on the beach in Malibu, when the Biebers were visiting Jenner and Booker at a beach house the Kardashian-Jenner family rented for the summer. Also this summer, Jenner was spotted arriving at the Bieber’s house for a birthday party they were throwing for Justine Skye.
It’s obvious that the ongoing pandemic hasn’t stopped the famous friends from enjoying themselves this summer. A quick glance at either of their Instagram accounts, and you might feel a tinge of jealousy for all of the fun escapades these celebs have been going on recently. In the meantime, we’ll continue to watch and see what other ventures Jenner and her famous friends are up to next.