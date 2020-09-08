Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber go grocery shopping looking like they just stepped off a runway

Another day, another Kendall Jenner outing! The 24-year-old model has been spending time in Idaho on a little getaway at a lake house joined by rumored boyfriend and NBA player, Devin Booker, and friends, Justin and Hailey Bieber . The famous group was seen golfing, swimming, and enjoy the outdoors.

Now, Jenner seems to be back in her hometown in California as she was spotted grocery shopping, just like the rest of us, at Whole Foods with BFF, Hailey Bieber on Monday. Prior to arriving at the grocery store, Bieber was seen talking to her husband outside in his car.

©GrosbyGroup

The famous duo was dressed athleisure chic and of course looked stunning. Jenner was wearing an all-black ensemble for the errand in a bralet top paired with high-waisted black pants that hit right at her knee. The 24-year-old opted for black sunglasses, a brown face mask, a beige shoulder purse, beige slider sandals, and wore her brown locks down.