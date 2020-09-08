Jennifer Lopez looks stylish as she enjoys an outdoor lunch with younger sister Lynda in New York City

The sisters were photographed at an outdoor table chatting and looking at something on JLO’s phone. After lunch, the two women were spotted walking arm and arm down the street. Cipriani seems to be a popular restaurant of choice by JLO as she was seen dining there several times this summer. One of the more recent times was in early August when she was eating dinner there with fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

©GrosbyGroup

JLO is the middle child out of three sisters. Lynda is the youngest sister and Leslie is the oldest sister. Leslie is a music teacher at a charter school in the Bronx and she’s the sister who tends to stay away from the spotlight, according to Oprah Magazine.

Lynda on the other hand has a career that is also in front of the camera but as a journalist instead of an actress and singer like her famous younger sister. The 49-year-old is an accomplished journalist who’s anchored and co-anchored shows like Good Day New York, Fox 5 Live, and ABC Radio. She even won an Emmy Award in 2001 for “Outstanding Morning News Program” according to Oprah Magazine.

JLO and Lynda seem to be very close as the youngest sister often travels with her famous sister and was even supposedly on the road with JLO for her 2019 “It’s My Party Tour,” according to Oprah Magazine. Lynda is very supportive of her sister, always posting on Instagram how proud she is of JLO’s accomplishments.